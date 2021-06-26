Global Mobile Gaming Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Mobile Gaming industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Mobile Gaming market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Mobile Gaming market covered in Chapter 12:

SleeeeepFly

Playrix

Voodoo

Tencent

Joyfort

Zynga

Epic Games, Inc.

Good Job Games

Lion Studios

Azur Interactive Games

Ubisoft

Garena

Kiloo

Outfit7

King

Activision

X.D. Network

Nintendo

Zenjoy

Peak Games

MASK

Niantic

Kunpo

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Mobile Gaming market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

MOBAs

Battle Royale

MMORPG

Digital Card Games

Puzzle Games

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Mobile Gaming market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Console devices

PC devices

Mobile devices

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Mobile Gaming Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Mobile Gaming

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Mobile Gaming industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mobile Gaming Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Mobile Gaming Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Mobile Gaming Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Mobile Gaming Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mobile Gaming Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Mobile Gaming Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Mobile Gaming

3.3 Mobile Gaming Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Mobile Gaming

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Mobile Gaming

3.4 Market Distributors of Mobile Gaming

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Mobile Gaming Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Mobile Gaming Market, by Type

4.1 Global Mobile Gaming Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Mobile Gaming Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Mobile Gaming Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Mobile Gaming Value and Growth Rate of MOBAs

4.3.2 Global Mobile Gaming Value and Growth Rate of Battle Royale

4.3.3 Global Mobile Gaming Value and Growth Rate of MMORPG

4.3.4 Global Mobile Gaming Value and Growth Rate of Digital Card Games

4.3.5 Global Mobile Gaming Value and Growth Rate of Puzzle Games

4.3.6 Global Mobile Gaming Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Mobile Gaming Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Mobile Gaming Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Mobile Gaming Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Mobile Gaming Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Mobile Gaming Consumption and Growth Rate of Console devices (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Mobile Gaming Consumption and Growth Rate of PC devices (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Mobile Gaming Consumption and Growth Rate of Mobile devices (2015-2020)

6 Global Mobile Gaming Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Mobile Gaming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Mobile Gaming Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Mobile Gaming Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Mobile Gaming Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Mobile Gaming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Mobile Gaming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Mobile Gaming Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Mobile Gaming Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Mobile Gaming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Mobile Gaming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Mobile Gaming Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Mobile Gaming Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Gaming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Gaming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Gaming Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)10 Middle East and Africa Mobile Gaming Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Gaming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Gaming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Gaming Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Mobile Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…….Continued

