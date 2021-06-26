IVF Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the IVF industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The IVF market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global IVF market covered in Chapter 12:

The Baker Company, Inc

Cook Medical Inc

OvaScience

Boston IVF

Rocket Medical Plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Kitazato Corporation

Vitrolife AB

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd

Irvine Scientific

Cooper Surgical Inc

IVFtech ApS

Progyny, Inc

EMD Serono Inc

Genea Biomedx

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the IVF market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Fresh IVF (Non-Donor)

Thawed IVF (Non-Donor)

Donor Egg IVF

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the IVF market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Fertility clinics and surgical centers

Hospital and research laboratories

Cryobanks

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 IVF Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of IVF

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the IVF industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IVF Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global IVF Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global IVF Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global IVF Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on IVF Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of IVF Analysis

3.2 Major Players of IVF

3.3 IVF Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of IVF

3.3.3 Labor Cost of IVF

3.4 Market Distributors of IVF

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of IVF Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global IVF Market, by Type

4.1 Global IVF Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global IVF Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global IVF Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global IVF Value and Growth Rate of Fresh IVF (Non-Donor)

4.3.2 Global IVF Value and Growth Rate of Thawed IVF (Non-Donor)

4.3.3 Global IVF Value and Growth Rate of Donor Egg IVF

4.4 Global IVF Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 IVF Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global IVF Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global IVF Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global IVF Consumption and Growth Rate of Fertility clinics and surgical centers (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global IVF Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospital and research laboratories (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global IVF Consumption and Growth Rate of Cryobanks (2015-2020)

6 Global IVF Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global IVF Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global IVF Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global IVF Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America IVF Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America IVF Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America IVF Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America IVF Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe IVF Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe IVF Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe IVF Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe IVF Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific IVF Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific IVF Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific IVF Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific IVF Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa IVF Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa IVF Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa IVF Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa IVF Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America IVF Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America IVF Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America IVF Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America IVF Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile IVF Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 The Baker Company, Inc

12.1.1 The Baker Company, Inc Basic Information

12.1.2 IVF Product Introduction

12.1.3 The Baker Company, Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Cook Medical Inc

12.2.1 Cook Medical Inc Basic Information

12.2.2 IVF Product Introduction

12.2.3 Cook Medical Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 OvaScience

12.3.1 OvaScience Basic Information

…continued

