Digital Badges in Education Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Digital Badges in Education industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Digital Badges in Education market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Digital Badges in Education market covered in Chapter 12:

Basno

Concentric Sky

Open Badge Factory

Accreditrust

Makewaves

Knowledgestreem

BadgeCraft

Youtopia

Pearson Education

Credly

Accredible

Forallsystems

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Digital Badges in Education market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Virtual Badges

Real Badges

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Digital Badges in Education market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Higher education

K-12

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Digital Badges in Education Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Digital Badges in Education

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Digital Badges in Education industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Badges in Education Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Digital Badges in Education Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Digital Badges in Education Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Digital Badges in Education Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Digital Badges in Education Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Digital Badges in Education Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Digital Badges in Education

3.3 Digital Badges in Education Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Digital Badges in Education

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Digital Badges in Education

3.4 Market Distributors of Digital Badges in Education

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Digital Badges in Education Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Digital Badges in Education Market, by Type

4.1 Global Digital Badges in Education Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Badges in Education Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Digital Badges in Education Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Digital Badges in Education Value and Growth Rate of Virtual Badges

4.3.2 Global Digital Badges in Education Value and Growth Rate of Real Badges

4.4 Global Digital Badges in Education Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Digital Badges in Education Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Digital Badges in Education Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Digital Badges in Education Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Digital Badges in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Higher education (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Digital Badges in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of K-12 (2015-2020)

6 Global Digital Badges in Education Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Digital Badges in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Digital Badges in Education Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Digital Badges in Education Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Digital Badges in Education Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Digital Badges in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Digital Badges in Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Digital Badges in Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Digital Badges in Education Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Digital Badges in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Digital Badges in Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Digital Badges in Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Digital Badges in Education Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Digital Badges in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Digital Badges in Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Digital Badges in Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Digital Badges in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…….Continued

