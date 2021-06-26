LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market covered in Chapter 12:

Loom Analytics

Knomos Knowledge Management Inc.

FiscalNote

Ravel Law

LexMachina

Luminance Technologies Ltd.

Blue J Legal

Legal Robot, Inc.

Everlaw

eBREVIA

Judicata

Catalyst Repository Systems

LEVERTON

Casetext Inc.

Lawgeex

Justia

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Document Management System

E-Discovery

Practice and Case Management

E-Billing

Contract Management

IP-Management

Legal Research

Legal Analytics

Cyber Security

Predictive Technology

Compliance

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Lawyers

Clients

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Analysis

3.2 Major Players of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

3.3 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

3.3.3 Labor Cost of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

3.4 Market Distributors of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market, by Type

4.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Document Management System

4.3.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of E-Discovery

4.3.3 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Practice and Case Management

4.3.4 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of E-Billing

4.3.5 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Contract Management

4.3.6 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of IP-Management

4.3.7 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Legal Research

4.3.8 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Legal Analytics

4.3.9 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Cyber Security

4.3.10 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Predictive Technology

4.3.11 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Compliance

4.4 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Consumption and Growth Rate of Lawyers (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Consumption and Growth Rate of Clients (2015-2020)

6 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Loom Analytics

12.1.1 Loom Analytics Basic Information

12.1.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Introduction

12.1.3 Loom Analytics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Knomos Knowledge Management Inc.

12.2.1 Knomos Knowledge Management Inc. Basic Information

12.2.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Introduction

12.2.3 Knomos Knowledge Management Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 FiscalNote

12.3.1 FiscalNote Basic Information

12.3.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Introduction

12.3.3 FiscalNote Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Ravel Law

12.4.1 Ravel Law Basic Information

12.4.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Introduction

12.4.3 Ravel Law Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 LexMachina

12.5.1 LexMachina Basic Information

12.5.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Introduction

12.5.3 LexMachina Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Luminance Technologies Ltd.

12.6.1 Luminance Technologies Ltd. Basic Information

12.6.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Introduction

12.6.3 Luminance Technologies Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Blue J Legal

12.7.1 Blue J Legal Basic Information

12.7.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Introduction

12.7.3 Blue J Legal Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Legal Robot, Inc.

12.8.1 Legal Robot, Inc. Basic Information

12.8.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Introduction

12.8.3 Legal Robot, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Everlaw

12.9.1 Everlaw Basic Information

12.9.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Introduction

12.9.3 Everlaw Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 eBREVIA

12.10.1 eBREVIA Basic Information

12.10.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Introduction

12.10.3 eBREVIA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Judicata

12.11.1 Judicata Basic Information

12.11.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Introduction

12.11.3 Judicata Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Catalyst Repository Systems

12.12.1 Catalyst Repository Systems Basic Information

12.12.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Introduction

12.12.3 Catalyst Repository Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 LEVERTON

12.13.1 LEVERTON Basic Information

12.13.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Introduction

12.13.3 LEVERTON Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Casetext Inc.

…continued

