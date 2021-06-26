3D CAD Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the 3D CAD industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The 3D CAD market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global 3D CAD market covered in Chapter 12:

Autodesk, Inc. (USA)

VariCAD s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

Ashampoo GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

PTC, Inc. (USA)

Dassault Systmes SE (France)

PROCAD Software Ltd. (Canada)

Chempute Software (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

CAXA Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Nemetschek Group (Germany)

Graphisoft SE (Hungary)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (USA)

Trimble, Inc. (USA)

ZWSOFT Software Co., Ltd. (China)

Kubotek3D (USA)

Siemens PLM Software (USA)

Hexagon PPM (USA)

Dassault Systmes SolidWorks Corporation (USA)

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the 3D CAD market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Wire-Frame Model

Surface Model

Solid Model

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the 3D CAD market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Industrial machinery

Electrical and electronics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 3D CAD Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of 3D CAD

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the 3D CAD industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 3D CAD Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global 3D CAD Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global 3D CAD Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global 3D CAD Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on 3D CAD Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of 3D CAD Analysis

3.2 Major Players of 3D CAD

3.3 3D CAD Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 3D CAD

3.3.3 Labor Cost of 3D CAD

3.4 Market Distributors of 3D CAD

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of 3D CAD Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global 3D CAD Market, by Type

4.1 Global 3D CAD Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global 3D CAD Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global 3D CAD Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global 3D CAD Value and Growth Rate of Wire-Frame Model

4.3.2 Global 3D CAD Value and Growth Rate of Surface Model

4.3.3 Global 3D CAD Value and Growth Rate of Solid Model

4.4 Global 3D CAD Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 3D CAD Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global 3D CAD Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global 3D CAD Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global 3D CAD Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global 3D CAD Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace and defense (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global 3D CAD Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial machinery (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global 3D CAD Consumption and Growth Rate of Electrical and electronics (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global 3D CAD Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global 3D CAD Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global 3D CAD Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global 3D CAD Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global 3D CAD Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America 3D CAD Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America 3D CAD Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America 3D CAD Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America 3D CAD Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe 3D CAD Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe 3D CAD Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe 3D CAD Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe 3D CAD Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific 3D CAD Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific 3D CAD Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 3D CAD Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 3D CAD Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)10 Middle East and Africa 3D CAD Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa 3D CAD Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa 3D CAD Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa 3D CAD Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa 3D CAD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…….Continued

