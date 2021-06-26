Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market covered in Chapter 12:

EuroDev European Business Development Group

QuisLex, Inc.

KPMG

HR Solutions

EXLService

citrusHR Ltd

Aegis Ltd.

Insperity, Inc.

G&A Outsourcing, Inc.

Ernst & Young

Moorepay

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Peninsula

Genpact

Deloitte

Aon plc

IBM

McKinsey & Company

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Accenture plc

Capgemini SE

Hewlett-Packard Co.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

HR Outsourcing

Finance & Accounting

Customer Services

KPO

Procurement Outsourcing

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Manufacturing

Telecommunications & Technology

Banking

Insurance & Finance Services

Retail

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

3.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

3.4 Market Distributors of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Value and Growth Rate of HR Outsourcing

4.3.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Value and Growth Rate of Finance & Accounting

4.3.3 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Value and Growth Rate of Customer Services

4.3.4 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Value and Growth Rate of KPO

4.3.5 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Value and Growth Rate of Procurement Outsourcing

4.4 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecommunications & Technology (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Consumption and Growth Rate of Banking (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Consumption and Growth Rate of Insurance & Finance Services (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 EuroDev European Business Development Group

12.1.1 EuroDev European Business Development Group Basic Information

12.1.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Introduction

12.1.3 EuroDev European Business Development Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 QuisLex, Inc.

12.2.1 QuisLex, Inc. Basic Information

12.2.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Introduction

12.2.3 QuisLex, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 KPMG

12.3.1 KPMG Basic Information

12.3.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Introduction

12.3.3 KPMG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 HR Solutions

…continued

