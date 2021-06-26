Cannabis Testing Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

As the medical and recreational cannabis markets continue their steady climb toward legitimacy, the demand for lab-tested products climbs alongside it. Cannabis testing is the scientific process of measuring different chemicals and compounds in the product. They can measure beneficial constituents like cannabinoids and terpenes, or not-so-desirable contaminants such as pesticides, mold, and residual solvents. Research is now showing that strains exhibit different compound profiles, unique “fingerprints” built by a specific composition of cannabinoids and terpenes.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6012069-covid-19-outbreak-global-cannabis-testing-industry-market

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Cannabis Testing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Cannabis Testing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Cannabis Testing market covered in Chapter 12:

LabLynx

Restek Corporation

AB SCIEX LLC

PerkinElmer

Agilent Technologies

Millipore Sigma

Accelerated Technology Laboratories

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-usa-pet-carriers-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2015-2026-2021-06-02

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Cannabis Testing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Terpene Profiling Testing

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis Testing

Genetic Testing

Residual Solvent Screening Testing

Potency Testing

Pesticide Screening Testing

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Cannabis Testing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Laboratories

Research Institutions

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-music-composition-software-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021-2026-2021-06-03

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-fatigue-tester-marketoverview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-03

Table of Contents

1 Cannabis Testing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Cannabis Testing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Cannabis Testing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cannabis Testing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Cannabis Testing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Cannabis Testing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Cannabis Testing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cannabis Testing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Cannabis Testing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Cannabis Testing

3.3 Cannabis Testing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cannabis Testing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Cannabis Testing

3.4 Market Distributors of Cannabis Testing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Cannabis Testing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Cannabis Testing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Cannabis Testing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cannabis Testing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Cannabis Testing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Cannabis Testing Value and Growth Rate of Terpene Profiling Testing

4.3.2 Global Cannabis Testing Value and Growth Rate of Heavy Metal Testing

4.3.3 Global Cannabis Testing Value and Growth Rate of Microbial Analysis Testing

4.3.4 Global Cannabis Testing Value and Growth Rate of Genetic Testing

4.3.5 Global Cannabis Testing Value and Growth Rate of Residual Solvent Screening Testing

4.3.6 Global Cannabis Testing Value and Growth Rate of Potency Testing

4.3.7 Global Cannabis Testing Value and Growth Rate of Pesticide Screening Testing

4.4 Global Cannabis Testing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Cannabis Testing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Cannabis Testing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Cannabis Testing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Cannabis Testing Consumption and Growth Rate of Laboratories (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Cannabis Testing Consumption and Growth Rate of Research Institutions (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Cannabis Testing Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-tatoo-cosmetics-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-03

6 Global Cannabis Testing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Cannabis Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Cannabis Testing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Cannabis Testing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Cannabis Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Cannabis Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Cannabis Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Cannabis Testing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Cannabis Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Cannabis Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Cannabis Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Cannabis Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Cannabis Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Cannabis Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Cannabis Testing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Cannabis Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Cannabis Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Cannabis Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Cannabis Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Cannabis Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Cannabis Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Cannabis Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Cannabis Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Cannabis Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105