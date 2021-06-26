Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) market covered in Chapter 12:

STC

TUV-SUD

TUV Rheinland

Intertek Group

QIMA

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas

Testex

Hohenstein

SGS

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Chemical Testing

Performance Testing

Flammability Testing

Packaging Testing

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commodities

Coal

Iron Ore

Chemicals

Life Sciences

Power & Utilities

Food, Beverages, and Agriculture

Transportation

Automotive & Aerospace

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC)

3.3 Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC)

3.4 Market Distributors of Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Value and Growth Rate of Chemical Testing

4.3.2 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Value and Growth Rate of Performance Testing

4.3.3 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Value and Growth Rate of Flammability Testing

4.3.4 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Value and Growth Rate of Packaging Testing

4.3.5 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Commodities (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Coal (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Iron Ore (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemicals (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Life Sciences (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Power & Utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Food, Beverages, and Agriculture (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.9 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive & Aerospace (2015-2020)

5.3.10 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

