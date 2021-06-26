Cloud-based Managed Services Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Cloud Managed Services is just another name given to MSP(s) operating via the cloud. Most enterprises employ computers these days, but not all of them are equipped to effectively handle these machines on their own. Therefore such enterprises seek out the assistance of cloud managed services to handle tasks like network management, in-house service desk management, patch management etc.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Cloud-based Managed Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Cloud-based Managed Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Cloud-based Managed Services market covered in Chapter 12:

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM

NTT Data Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Civica Group

Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

CenturyLink

Verizon Communications Inc

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Cloud-based Managed Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Business Services

Network Services

Security Services

Data Center Services

Mobility Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Cloud-based Managed Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Cloud-based Managed Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Cloud-based Managed Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Cloud-based Managed Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cloud-based Managed Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Cloud-based Managed Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Cloud-based Managed Services

3.3 Cloud-based Managed Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cloud-based Managed Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Cloud-based Managed Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Cloud-based Managed Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Cloud-based Managed Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Value and Growth Rate of Business Services

4.3.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Value and Growth Rate of Network Services

4.3.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Value and Growth Rate of Security Services

4.3.4 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Value and Growth Rate of Data Center Services

4.3.5 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Value and Growth Rate of Mobility Services

4.4 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Cloud-based Managed Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Consumption and Growth Rate of SMEs (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2015-2020)

6 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Cloud-based Managed Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Cloud-based Managed Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Cloud-based Managed Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Cloud-based Managed Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Cloud-based Managed Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Cloud-based Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Cloud-based Managed Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Cloud-based Managed Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Cloud-based Managed Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Cloud-based Managed Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

