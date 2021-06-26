Mobile Banking Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Mobile Banking industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Mobile Banking market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Mobile Banking market covered in Chapter 12:

Kakao Bank

Starling Bank

Holvi Bank

Hello Bank

Koho Bank

Monzo Bank

Rocket Bank

Movencorp

Fidor Group

WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Digibank

N26

Tandem Bank

Atom Bank

Timo

Pockit

Jibun

Jenius

Ubank

K Bank

Simple Finance Technology

MyBank (Alibaba Group)

Soon Banque

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Mobile Banking market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Mobile Banking market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Business

Personal

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

