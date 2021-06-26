Applicant Tracking System Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

The Applicant Tracking System is an application that computerizes the recruitment needs. Applicant tracking systems can be either online or offline at the enterprise or small business level, depending on the company’s recruitment needs. In addition, there are many free, open source applicant tracking system software available for download.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Applicant Tracking System industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Applicant Tracking System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Applicant Tracking System market covered in Chapter 12:

Oracle

JobDiva

Bullhorn, Inc.

Greenhouse

ClearCompany

Workable

iCIMS, Inc.

ApplicantStack

Findly Talent LLC

Hyrell

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Applicant Tracking System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cloud

On-premises

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Applicant Tracking System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Social

linked In

HR Platforms

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Applicant Tracking System Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Applicant Tracking System

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Applicant Tracking System industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Applicant Tracking System Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Applicant Tracking System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Applicant Tracking System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Applicant Tracking System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Applicant Tracking System Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Applicant Tracking System Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Applicant Tracking System

3.3 Applicant Tracking System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Applicant Tracking System

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Applicant Tracking System

3.4 Market Distributors of Applicant Tracking System

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Applicant Tracking System Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Applicant Tracking System Market, by Type

4.1 Global Applicant Tracking System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Applicant Tracking System Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Applicant Tracking System Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Applicant Tracking System Value and Growth Rate of Cloud

4.3.2 Global Applicant Tracking System Value and Growth Rate of On-premises

4.4 Global Applicant Tracking System Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Applicant Tracking System Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Applicant Tracking System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Applicant Tracking System Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Applicant Tracking System Consumption and Growth Rate of Social (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Applicant Tracking System Consumption and Growth Rate of linked In (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Applicant Tracking System Consumption and Growth Rate of HR Platforms (2015-2020)

6 Global Applicant Tracking System Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Applicant Tracking System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Applicant Tracking System Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Applicant Tracking System Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Applicant Tracking System Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Applicant Tracking System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Applicant Tracking System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Applicant Tracking System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Applicant Tracking System Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Applicant Tracking System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Applicant Tracking System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Applicant Tracking System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Applicant Tracking System Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Applicant Tracking System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Applicant Tracking System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Applicant Tracking System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Applicant Tracking System Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Applicant Tracking System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Applicant Tracking System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Applicant Tracking System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Applicant Tracking System Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Applicant Tracking System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Applicant Tracking System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Applicant Tracking System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Oracle

12.1.1 Oracle Basic Information

12.1.2 Applicant Tracking System Product Introduction

12.1.3 Oracle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 JobDiva

12.2.1 JobDiva Basic Information

12.2.2 Applicant Tracking System Product Introduction

12.2.3 JobDiva Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Bullhorn, Inc.

12.3.1 Bullhorn, Inc. Basic Information

12.3.2 Applicant Tracking System Product Introduction

12.3.3 Bullhorn, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Greenhouse

12.4.1 Greenhouse Basic Information

12.4.2 Applicant Tracking System Product Introduction

12.4.3 Greenhouse Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 ClearCompany

12.5.1 ClearCompany Basic Information

12.5.2 Applicant Tracking System Product Introduction

12.5.3 ClearCompany Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Workable

12.6.1 Workable Basic Information

12.6.2 Applicant Tracking System Product Introduction

12.6.3 Workable Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 iCIMS, Inc.

12.7.1 iCIMS, Inc. Basic Information

12.7.2 Applicant Tracking System Product Introduction

12.7.3 iCIMS, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 ApplicantStack

12.8.1 ApplicantStack Basic Information

12.8.2 Applicant Tracking System Product Introduction

….continued

