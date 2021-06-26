Artificial Intelligence in Retail Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2025

Artificial intelligence in the retail industry is applied in new ways throughout the product and service cycle – from assembly to after-sales customer service interaction, but retailers need to answer important questions and more.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Artificial Intelligence in Retail industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Artificial Intelligence in Retail market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market covered in Chapter 12:

Metail

Blue Yonder (JDA Software, Inc.)

Agillc

Retail Unity BV

Cortexica Vision Systems

Plyzer Technologies

HMY

Nextail

Datephone

Janrain

Mobilosoft

Symphony RetailAI

Vertex

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cloud

On-Premises

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Inventory Management

Visual Search

Sales

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Artificial Intelligence in Retail

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Artificial Intelligence in Retail industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Artificial Intelligence in Retail Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Artificial Intelligence in Retail

3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Artificial Intelligence in Retail

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Artificial Intelligence in Retail

3.4 Market Distributors of Artificial Intelligence in Retail

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market, by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Value and Growth Rate of Cloud

4.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Value and Growth Rate of On-Premises

4.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Inventory Management (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Visual Search (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Sales (2015-2020)

6 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Retail Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Retail Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Retail Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Artificial Intelligence in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

