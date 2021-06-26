Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) market covered in Chapter 12:

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Domo, Inc.

SAP SE

ALTERYX, INC

IBM Corporation

TARGIT.

SAS Institute Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated.

QlikTech International AB

Logi Analytics

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

RapidMiner, Inc.

Sisense Inc.

JSC PROGNOZ

Oracle

TABLEAU SOFTWARE.

MapR Technologies, Inc.

Birst, Inc.

Microsoft

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Software

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi)

3.3 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi)

3.4 Market Distributors of Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……Continuned

