Flipped Classroom Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Flipping classrooms is a hybrid form of learning that combines contact time on campus with online education. In its purest form, it means placing lectures and related reading materials online and using the remaining face-to-face time to facilitate discussion and other interactions with relatively small students, which may be supported by teaching assistants. It allows teachers to expand the scale of education while maintaining high quality interactions.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Flipped Classroom industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Flipped Classroom market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Flipped Classroom market covered in Chapter 12:

Edgenuity

K12

California Virtual Academies

Florida Virtual School

Rocketship

Pearson

Kaplan，Inc

Laurel Springs School

Connections Academy

Tech Edvocate

The Keystone School

Wyzant

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Flipped Classroom market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Traditional flipping

Debate-oriented flipping

Demonstration-based flipping

Group-based flipping

Virtual flipping

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Flipped Classroom market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Higher Education

K-12

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Flipped Classroom Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Flipped Classroom

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Flipped Classroom industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Flipped Classroom Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Flipped Classroom Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Flipped Classroom Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Flipped Classroom Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Flipped Classroom Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Flipped Classroom Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Flipped Classroom

3.3 Flipped Classroom Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Flipped Classroom

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Flipped Classroom

3.4 Market Distributors of Flipped Classroom

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Flipped Classroom Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Flipped Classroom Market, by Type

4.1 Global Flipped Classroom Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Flipped Classroom Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Flipped Classroom Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Flipped Classroom Value and Growth Rate of Traditional flipping

4.3.2 Global Flipped Classroom Value and Growth Rate of Debate-oriented flipping

4.3.3 Global Flipped Classroom Value and Growth Rate of Demonstration-based flipping

4.3.4 Global Flipped Classroom Value and Growth Rate of Group-based flipping

4.3.5 Global Flipped Classroom Value and Growth Rate of Virtual flipping

4.3.6 Global Flipped Classroom Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Flipped Classroom Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Flipped Classroom Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Flipped Classroom Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Flipped Classroom Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Flipped Classroom Consumption and Growth Rate of Higher Education (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Flipped Classroom Consumption and Growth Rate of K-12 (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Flipped Classroom Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Flipped Classroom Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Flipped Classroom Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Flipped Classroom Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Flipped Classroom Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Flipped Classroom Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Flipped Classroom Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Flipped Classroom Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Flipped Classroom Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Flipped Classroom Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Flipped Classroom Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Flipped Classroom Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Flipped Classroom Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Flipped Classroom Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Flipped Classroom Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Flipped Classroom Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Flipped Classroom Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Flipped Classroom Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

