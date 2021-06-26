Geographic Information System (GIS) Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

GIS is a computerized system that connects data with geography. Several decisions are taken using GIS, right from tracking a store location to predicting climate change and analyzing a crime pattern. A GIS helps users to link the data with geographic location to gain spatial insights from the extracted data. The growing integration of GIS with conventional technologies has enhanced the business intelligence of companies. Moreover, the integration of GIS with IoT devices provides accurate data to users using geospatial data analysis. For instance, an IoT-enabled valve can be monitored from anywhere around the globe using geospatial data.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6072037-covid-19-outbreak-global-geographic-information-system-gis

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-diphenhydramine-tablet-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2015-2026-2021-06-02

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Geographic Information System (GIS) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-usa-pharmaceutical-lecithin-market-cagr-volume-and-value-2015-2026-2021-06-03

The Geographic Information System (GIS) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Geographic Information System (GIS) market covered in Chapter 12:

Trimble Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Caliper Corporation

Harris Corporation

Pitney Bowes Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hexagon AB

Geosoft Inc.

Incorporated

Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)

Handheld Group

Blue Marble Geographics

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri)

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley System

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-iaas-in-chemical-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-06-03

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Geographic Information System (GIS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Geographic Information System (GIS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Agriculture

Construction

Transportation

Utilities

Mining

Oil & Gas

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Geographic Information System (GIS) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Geographic Information System (GIS)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Geographic Information System (GIS) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-zinc-selenide-sales-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-06-03

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Geographic Information System (GIS) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Geographic Information System (GIS) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Geographic Information System (GIS)

3.3 Geographic Information System (GIS) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Geographic Information System (GIS)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Geographic Information System (GIS)

3.4 Market Distributors of Geographic Information System (GIS)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Geographic Information System (GIS) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105