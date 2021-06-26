Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2025

A vessel traffic service (VTS) is a marine traffic monitoring system established by harbor or port authorities, similar to air traffic control for aircraft. Typical VTS systems use radar, closed-circuit television (CCTV), VHF radiotelephony and automatic identification system to keep track of vessel movements and provide navigational safety in a limited geographical area.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market covered in Chapter 12:

Port of Milford Haven

Indra Company

Lockheed Martin

MarineTraffic

Transas

Arlo Maritime AS

Marlan Maritime Technologies

Kelvin Hughes

Saab

Modal Training

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

INS and NAS

TOS

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Port Service

Coastal Service

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS)

3.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS)

3.4 Market Distributors of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Value and Growth Rate of INS and NAS

4.3.2 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Value and Growth Rate of TOS

4.3.3 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Port Service (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Coastal Service (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

