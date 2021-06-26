On-Demand Services Industry Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the On-Demand Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The On-Demand Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global On-Demand Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Netflix

TaskRabbit Inc.

Serviz.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

AskforTask Inc.

Helpling GmbH & Co. KG

Instacart

MyClean Inc.

ANGI Homeservices Inc.

Alfred Club Inc.

Cleanly Inc.

ServiceWhale Inc.

Shipt

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the On-Demand Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Food Grocery

Entertainment

Home Care and Design

Repair and Maintenance

Health, Wellness, and Beauty

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the On-Demand Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Online Payment

Offline Payment

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 On-Demand Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of On-Demand Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the On-Demand Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global On-Demand Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global On-Demand Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global On-Demand Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global On-Demand Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on On-Demand Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of On-Demand Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of On-Demand Services

3.3 On-Demand Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of On-Demand Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of On-Demand Services

3.4 Market Distributors of On-Demand Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of On-Demand Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global On-Demand Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global On-Demand Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global On-Demand Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global On-Demand Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global On-Demand Services Value and Growth Rate of Food Grocery

4.3.2 Global On-Demand Services Value and Growth Rate of Entertainment

4.3.3 Global On-Demand Services Value and Growth Rate of Home Care and Design

4.3.4 Global On-Demand Services Value and Growth Rate of Repair and Maintenance

4.3.5 Global On-Demand Services Value and Growth Rate of Health, Wellness, and Beauty

4.3.6 Global On-Demand Services Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global On-Demand Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 On-Demand Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global On-Demand Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global On-Demand Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global On-Demand Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Online Payment (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global On-Demand Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Offline Payment (2015-2020)

6 Global On-Demand Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global On-Demand Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global On-Demand Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global On-Demand Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America On-Demand Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America On-Demand Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America On-Demand Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America On-Demand Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe On-Demand Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe On-Demand Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe On-Demand Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe On-Demand Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific On-Demand Services Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific On-Demand Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific On-Demand Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific On-Demand Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa On-Demand Services Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa On-Demand Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa On-Demand Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa On-Demand Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America On-Demand Services Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America On-Demand Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America On-Demand Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America On-Demand Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile On-Demand Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Netflix

12.1.1 Netflix Basic Information

12.1.2 On-Demand Services Product Introduction

12.1.3 Netflix Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 TaskRabbit Inc.

12.2.1 TaskRabbit Inc. Basic Information

12.2.2 On-Demand Services Product Introduction

12.2.3 TaskRabbit Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Serviz.com Inc.

12.3.1 Serviz.com Inc. Basic Information

12.3.2 On-Demand Services Product Introduction

12.3.3 Serviz.com Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

12.4.1 Amazon.com Inc. Basic Information

12.4.2 On-Demand Services Product Introduction

12.4.3 Amazon.com Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 AskforTask Inc.

12.5.1 AskforTask Inc. Basic Information

12.5.2 On-Demand Services Product Introduction

12.5.3 AskforTask Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Helpling GmbH & Co. KG

12.6.1 Helpling GmbH & Co. KG Basic Information

12.6.2 On-Demand Services Product Introduction

12.6.3 Helpling GmbH & Co. KG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Instacart

12.7.1 Instacart Basic Information

12.7.2 On-Demand Services Product Introduction

12.7.3 Instacart Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 MyClean Inc.

12.8.1 MyClean Inc. Basic Information

12.8.2 On-Demand Services Product Introduction

12.8.3 MyClean Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 ANGI Homeservices Inc.

12.9.1 ANGI Homeservices Inc. Basic Information

12.9.2 On-Demand Services Product Introduction

12.9.3 ANGI Homeservices Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Alfred Club Inc.

12.10.1 Alfred Club Inc. Basic Information

12.10.2 On-Demand Services Product Introduction

12.10.3 Alfred Club Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Cleanly Inc.

12.11.1 Cleanly Inc. Basic Information

12.11.2 On-Demand Services Product Introduction

12.11.3 Cleanly Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 ServiceWhale Inc.

12.12.1 ServiceWhale Inc. Basic Information

12.12.2 On-Demand Services Product Introduction

12.12.3 ServiceWhale Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Shipt

12.13.1 Shipt Basic Information

12.13.2 On-Demand Services Product Introduction

12.13.3 Shipt Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

….continued

