3D Motion Capture Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the 3D Motion Capture industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The 3D Motion Capture market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global 3D Motion Capture market covered in Chapter 12:

Noraxon U.S.A., Inc.

PhaseSpace, Inc.

STT Systems

Notch Interfaces, Inc.

OptiTrack (NaturalPoint, Inc.)

Shadow (Motion Workshop)

Xsens Technologies B.V.

Vicon Motion Systems Inc.

Perception Neuron (Noitom Ltd.)

Northern Digital Inc.

Motion Analysis Corporation

Simi Reality Motion Systems GmbH

Qualisys AB

Centroid 3D

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the 3D Motion Capture market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

Service

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the 3D Motion Capture market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Media and Entertainment

Biomechanical Research and Medical

Engineering & Design and Industrial

Education

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 3D Motion Capture Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of 3D Motion Capture

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the 3D Motion Capture industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 3D Motion Capture Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global 3D Motion Capture Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global 3D Motion Capture Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global 3D Motion Capture Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on 3D Motion Capture Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of 3D Motion Capture Analysis

3.2 Major Players of 3D Motion Capture

3.3 3D Motion Capture Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 3D Motion Capture

3.3.3 Labor Cost of 3D Motion Capture

3.4 Market Distributors of 3D Motion Capture

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of 3D Motion Capture Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global 3D Motion Capture Market, by Type

4.1 Global 3D Motion Capture Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global 3D Motion Capture Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global 3D Motion Capture Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global 3D Motion Capture Value and Growth Rate of Hardware

4.3.2 Global 3D Motion Capture Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.3 Global 3D Motion Capture Value and Growth Rate of Service

4.4 Global 3D Motion Capture Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 3D Motion Capture Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global 3D Motion Capture Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global 3D Motion Capture Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global 3D Motion Capture Consumption and Growth Rate of Media and Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global 3D Motion Capture Consumption and Growth Rate of Biomechanical Research and Medical (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global 3D Motion Capture Consumption and Growth Rate of Engineering & Design and Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global 3D Motion Capture Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)

6 Global 3D Motion Capture Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global 3D Motion Capture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global 3D Motion Capture Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global 3D Motion Capture Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America 3D Motion Capture Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America 3D Motion Capture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America 3D Motion Capture Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America 3D Motion Capture Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe 3D Motion Capture Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe 3D Motion Capture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe 3D Motion Capture Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe 3D Motion Capture Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific 3D Motion Capture Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific 3D Motion Capture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 3D Motion Capture Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 3D Motion Capture Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India 3D Motion Capture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

