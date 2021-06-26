Food Packaging and Processing Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Food Packaging and Processing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Food Packaging and Processing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Food Packaging and Processing market covered in Chapter 12:

Marel HF

Bucher Industries AG

Krones AG

SPX Flow Inc.

JBT Corporation

Tetra Pak

The Middleby Corporation

Bühler AG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Alfa Laval

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Food Packaging and Processing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Packaging Machinery and Equipment

Processing Machinery and Equipment

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Food Packaging and Processing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy Product

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat & Seafood

Sauces & Dressing

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Food Packaging and Processing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Food Packaging and Processing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Food Packaging and Processing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Food Packaging and Processing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Food Packaging and Processing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Food Packaging and Processing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Food Packaging and Processing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Food Packaging and Processing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Food Packaging and Processing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Food Packaging and Processing

3.3 Food Packaging and Processing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Food Packaging and Processing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Food Packaging and Processing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Food Packaging and Processing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Food Packaging and Processing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Food Packaging and Processing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Food Packaging and Processing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Food Packaging and Processing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Food Packaging and Processing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Food Packaging and Processing Value and Growth Rate of Packaging Machinery and Equipment

4.3.2 Global Food Packaging and Processing Value and Growth Rate of Processing Machinery and Equipment

4.4 Global Food Packaging and Processing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Food Packaging and Processing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Food Packaging and Processing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Food Packaging and Processing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Food Packaging and Processing Consumption and Growth Rate of Bakery & Confectionary (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Food Packaging and Processing Consumption and Growth Rate of Dairy Product (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Food Packaging and Processing Consumption and Growth Rate of Fruits & Vegetables (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Food Packaging and Processing Consumption and Growth Rate of Meat & Seafood (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Food Packaging and Processing Consumption and Growth Rate of Sauces & Dressing (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Food Packaging and Processing Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Food Packaging and Processing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Food Packaging and Processing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Food Packaging and Processing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Food Packaging and Processing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Food Packaging and Processing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Food Packaging and Processing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Food Packaging and Processing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Food Packaging and Processing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Food Packaging and Processing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

