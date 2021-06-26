Manufacturing Execution Systems Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Manufacturing Execution Systems industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Manufacturing Execution Systems market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Manufacturing Execution Systems market covered in Chapter 12:

ABB Ltd.

HCL Technologies Limited

OpMetrik

Atos SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Sage Automation

Prolink Solutions

IQMS

SAP SE

Schneider Electric S.E.

Siemens AG

Dassault Systems SA

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Manufacturing Execution Systems market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Software

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Manufacturing Execution Systems market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Food and Beverages

Pulp and Paper

Pharmaceutical

Energy and Power Market

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Manufacturing Execution Systems Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Manufacturing Execution Systems

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Manufacturing Execution Systems industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Manufacturing Execution Systems Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Manufacturing Execution Systems Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Manufacturing Execution Systems

3.3 Manufacturing Execution Systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Manufacturing Execution Systems

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Manufacturing Execution Systems

3.4 Market Distributors of Manufacturing Execution Systems

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Manufacturing Execution Systems Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market, by Type

4.1 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.2 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Value and Growth Rate of Services

4.4 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Manufacturing Execution Systems Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Oil and Gas (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemical (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Food and Beverages (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Pulp and Paper (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy and Power Market (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Water and Wastewater Treatment (2015-2020)

6 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Manufacturing Execution Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Manufacturing Execution Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Manufacturing Execution Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Manufacturing Execution Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Manufacturing Execution Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Manufacturing Execution Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Manufacturing Execution Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Manufacturing Execution Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Manufacturing Execution Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Manufacturing Execution Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Manufacturing Execution Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

