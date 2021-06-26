Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) market covered in Chapter 12:
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Opticon
Code Corporation
Datalogic S.P.A.
Sato Worldwide
Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd.
Toshiba Tec Corporation
Impinj, Inc.
Bluebird Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Godex
Cognex Corporation
Jadak
Microscan System, Inc.
Axicon Auto ID Ltd
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Market by technology
Dot matrix Printer
Laser Printer
Ink jet printer
Thermal Printer
Thermal Transfer Printer
Thermal Direct Printer
Dual Thermal Printer
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Clinical Application
Medication Administrative Verification
Blood Transfusion Verification
Laboratory Specimen Identification
Respiratory Therapy Treatment
Dietary Management
Gamete trackingin fertilisation
Non-Clinical Application
Supply chain Management
Receiving
Put-away and verification
Picking and internal transfer
Replenishment Ordering
Cycle Counts
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Content
1 Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC)
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC)
3.3 Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC)
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC)
3.4 Market Distributors of Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC)
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
……Continuned
