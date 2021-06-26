Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Industry Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions market covered in Chapter 12:

DaCast

Haivision

StreamShark

Verizon Digital Media Services

Wowza Media Systems

Muvi

Livestream (Vimeo)

Contus

Kollective Technology

JW Player Live

Sonic Foundry

Panopto

Ooyala

IBM Cloud Video

Qumu Corporation

VBrick

Kaltura

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

PC-based

Mobile Apps

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Concerts

Corporate

Government

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions

3.3 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions

3.4 Market Distributors of Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market, by Type

4.1 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Value and Growth Rate of PC-based

4.3.2 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Value and Growth Rate of Mobile Apps

4.4 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate of Concerts (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate of Corporate (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 DaCast

12.1.1 DaCast Basic Information

12.1.2 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Product Introduction

12.1.3 DaCast Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Haivision

12.2.1 Haivision Basic Information

12.2.2 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Product Introduction

12.2.3 Haivision Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 StreamShark

12.3.1 StreamShark Basic Information

12.3.2 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Product Introduction

12.3.3 StreamShark Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Verizon Digital Media Services

12.4.1 Verizon Digital Media Services Basic Information

12.4.2 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Product Introduction

12.4.3 Verizon Digital Media Services Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Wowza Media Systems

12.5.1 Wowza Media Systems Basic Information

12.5.2 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Product Introduction

12.5.3 Wowza Media Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Muvi

12.6.1 Muvi Basic Information

12.6.2 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Product Introduction

12.6.3 Muvi Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Livestream (Vimeo)

12.7.1 Livestream (Vimeo) Basic Information

12.7.2 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Product Introduction

12.7.3 Livestream (Vimeo) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Contus

12.8.1 Contus Basic Information

12.8.2 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Product Introduction

12.8.3 Contus Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Kollective Technology

12.9.1 Kollective Technology Basic Information

12.9.2 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Product Introduction

….continued

