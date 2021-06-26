Parcel Delivery Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

xIn COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) market covered in Chapter 12:

Sonus Networks, Inc.

Ribbon Communications

GENBAND, Inc.

Cisco Systems

Edgewater Networks

AudioCodes Ltd

Ingate Systems AB

ADTRAN, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Patton Electronics

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Session Capacity: greater than 300

Session Capacity: 300-5000

Session Capacity: >5000

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Next Generation Network

IP Multimedia Subsystem

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC)

3.3 Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC)

3.4 Market Distributors of Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Value and Growth Rate of Session Capacity: greater than 300

4.3.2 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Value and Growth Rate of Session Capacity: 300-5000

4.3.3 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Value and Growth Rate of Session Capacity: >5000

4.4 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Next Generation Network (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Consumption and Growth Rate of IP Multimedia Subsystem (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Sonus Networks, Inc.

12.1.1 Sonus Networks, Inc. Basic Information

12.1.2 Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Product Introduction

12.1.3 Sonus Networks, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Ribbon Communications

12.2.1 Ribbon Communications Basic Information

12.2.2 Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Product Introduction

12.2.3 Ribbon Communications Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 GENBAND, Inc.

12.3.1 GENBAND, Inc. Basic Information

12.3.2 Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Product Introduction

12.3.3 GENBAND, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Cisco Systems

12.4.1 Cisco Systems Basic Information

12.4.2 Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Product Introduction

12.4.3 Cisco Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Edgewater Networks

12.5.1 Edgewater Networks Basic Information

12.5.2 Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Product Introduction

12.5.3 Edgewater Networks Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 AudioCodes Ltd

12.6.1 AudioCodes Ltd Basic Information

12.6.2 Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Product Introduction

12.6.3 AudioCodes Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Ingate Systems AB

12.7.1 Ingate Systems AB Basic Information

12.7.2 Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Product Introduction

12.7.3 Ingate Systems AB Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 ADTRAN, Inc.

12.8.1 ADTRAN, Inc. Basic Information

12.8.2 Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Product Introduction

12.8.3 ADTRAN, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Avaya Inc.

12.9.1 Avaya Inc. Basic Information

12.9.2 Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Product Introduction

12.9.3 Avaya Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Oracle Corporation

12.10.1 Oracle Corporation Basic Information

12.10.2 Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Product Introduction

12.10.3 Oracle Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Patton Electronics

12.11.1 Patton Electronics Basic Information

12.11.2 Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Product Introduction

12.11.3 Patton Electronics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

….continued

