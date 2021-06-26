P2P Lending Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Peer-to-peer lending, also abbreviated as P2P lending, is the practice of lending money to individuals or businesses through online services that match lenders with borrowers. Since peer-to-peer lending companies offering these services generally operate online, they can run with lower overhead and provide the service more cheaply than traditional financial institutions.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the P2P Lending industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The P2P Lending market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global P2P Lending market covered in Chapter 12:

GuidetoLenders

EvenFinacial

Lending Club

Upstart

Peerform

Prosper

CircleBack Lending

Creditease

Funding Circle

PwC

LendingTree

SoFi

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the P2P Lending market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Online Lending

Offline Lending

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the P2P Lending market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Private Lending

Company Lending

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 P2P Lending Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of P2P Lending

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the P2P Lending industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global P2P Lending Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global P2P Lending Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global P2P Lending Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global P2P Lending Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on P2P Lending Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of P2P Lending Analysis

3.2 Major Players of P2P Lending

3.3 P2P Lending Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of P2P Lending

3.3.3 Labor Cost of P2P Lending

3.4 Market Distributors of P2P Lending

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of P2P Lending Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……Continuned

