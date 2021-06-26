Smart Buildings Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Smart Buildings rely on many technologies such as broadband wireless, cloud computing, and data management. IoT is arguably at the center of efficiency improvements and creating a safer and more pleasant work environment while raising workforce productivity.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Smart Buildings industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Smart Buildings market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Smart Buildings market covered in Chapter 12:

BuildingIQ.

Amazon

United Technologies Corporation

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Socomec

INSITEO

Johnson Controls International PLC

ABB Group

Delta Controls

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Cisco Systems Inc.

Korenix

Emerson Electric Co.

Google

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Smart Buildings market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Environmental Controls

Smart HVAC

Smart Lighting

Smart Windows

Safety and Security

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Smart Buildings market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial

Educational Facilities

Government Buildings

Residential

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Smart Buildings Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Smart Buildings

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Smart Buildings industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Buildings Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Smart Buildings Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Smart Buildings Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Smart Buildings Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Buildings Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Smart Buildings Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Smart Buildings

3.3 Smart Buildings Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Smart Buildings

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Smart Buildings

3.4 Market Distributors of Smart Buildings

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Smart Buildings Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Smart Buildings Market, by Type

4.1 Global Smart Buildings Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Buildings Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Smart Buildings Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Smart Buildings Value and Growth Rate of Environmental Controls

4.3.2 Global Smart Buildings Value and Growth Rate of Smart HVAC

4.3.3 Global Smart Buildings Value and Growth Rate of Smart Lighting

4.3.4 Global Smart Buildings Value and Growth Rate of Smart Windows

4.3.5 Global Smart Buildings Value and Growth Rate of Safety and Security

4.4 Global Smart Buildings Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Smart Buildings Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Smart Buildings Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Smart Buildings Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Smart Buildings Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Smart Buildings Consumption and Growth Rate of Educational Facilities (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Smart Buildings Consumption and Growth Rate of Government Buildings (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Smart Buildings Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)

6 Global Smart Buildings Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Smart Buildings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Smart Buildings Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Smart Buildings Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Smart Buildings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Smart Buildings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Buildings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Buildings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Smart Buildings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

