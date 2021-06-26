Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Strategic Sourcing Application Suites industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market covered in Chapter 12:

GEP

IBM

Open Windows

Tradeshift

SAP

SynerTrade

Vortal

Zycus

Coupa

Ivalua

Jaggaer

Scanmarket

Scout RFP

Determine

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cloud-based

On-premises

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Cleansing

Automated Category-Level Classification

Analytics and Decision Support

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Strategic Sourcing Application Suites industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites

3.3 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites

3.4 Market Distributors of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market, by Type

4.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Value and Growth Rate of Cloud-based

4.3.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Value and Growth Rate of On-premises

4.4 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Consumption and Growth Rate of Cleansing (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Consumption and Growth Rate of Automated Category-Level Classification (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Consumption and Growth Rate of Analytics and Decision Support (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

