Education Technology (Ed Tech) Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2025

Education Technology (Ed Tech) refers to an area of technology devoted to the development and application of tools (including software, hardware, and processes) intended to promote education.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Education Technology (Ed Tech) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Education Technology (Ed Tech) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Education Technology (Ed Tech) market covered in Chapter 12:

Microsoft

Blackboard

Jenzabar

Dynavox Mayer-Johnson

Cisco Systems Inc

Panasonic

IBM

Fujitsu Limited

HP

Apple

Lenovo

Dell

Discovery Communication

Toshiba

Smart Technologies

Promethean

SABA

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Education Technology (Ed Tech) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hardware (IWB, Projectors, Displays, Printers)

Systems (LMC, LCMS, LCDS, SRS, DMS)

Technologies (Gaming, Analytics, ERP, Dashboards)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Education Technology (Ed Tech) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Education Technology (Ed Tech) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Education Technology (Ed Tech)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Education Technology (Ed Tech) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Education Technology (Ed Tech) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Education Technology (Ed Tech) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Education Technology (Ed Tech)

3.3 Education Technology (Ed Tech) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Education Technology (Ed Tech)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Education Technology (Ed Tech)

3.4 Market Distributors of Education Technology (Ed Tech)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Education Technology (Ed Tech) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Value and Growth Rate of Hardware (IWB, Projectors, Displays, Printers)

4.3.2 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Value and Growth Rate of Systems (LMC, LCMS, LCDS, SRS, DMS)

4.3.3 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Value and Growth Rate of Technologies (Gaming, Analytics, ERP, Dashboards)

4.4 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Education Technology (Ed Tech) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Consumption and Growth Rate of Kindergarten (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Consumption and Growth Rate of K-12 (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Consumption and Growth Rate of Higher Education (2015-2020)

6 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Education Technology (Ed Tech) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Education Technology (Ed Tech) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Education Technology (Ed Tech) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Education Technology (Ed Tech) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Education Technology (Ed Tech) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Education Technology (Ed Tech) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Education Technology (Ed Tech) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

