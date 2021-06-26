Tourism and Hotel Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Tourism and Hotel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Tourism and Hotel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Tourism and Hotel market covered in Chapter 12:

Hilton Garden Inn Tanger City Center

Radisson Blu Hotel, Marrakech Carre Eden

Hotel Sofitel Marrakech Lounge and Spa

Accor Gestion Maroc

Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakesh

Palais AMANI

Selman Marrakech

Four Seasons Resort Marrakech

Beldi Country Club

Villa Maroc

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Tourism and Hotel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Accommodation Services

Travel Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Tourism and Hotel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Domestic

International

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Table of Content

1 Tourism and Hotel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Tourism and Hotel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Tourism and Hotel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Tourism and Hotel Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Tourism and Hotel Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Tourism and Hotel Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Tourism and Hotel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Tourism and Hotel Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Tourism and Hotel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Tourism and Hotel

3.3 Tourism and Hotel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Tourism and Hotel

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Tourism and Hotel

3.4 Market Distributors of Tourism and Hotel

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Tourism and Hotel Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Tourism and Hotel Market, by Type

4.1 Global Tourism and Hotel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Tourism and Hotel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Tourism and Hotel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Tourism and Hotel Value and Growth Rate of Accommodation Services

4.3.2 Global Tourism and Hotel Value and Growth Rate of Travel Services

4.4 Global Tourism and Hotel Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Tourism and Hotel Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Tourism and Hotel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Tourism and Hotel Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Tourism and Hotel Consumption and Growth Rate of Domestic (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Tourism and Hotel Consumption and Growth Rate of International (2015-2020)

6 Global Tourism and Hotel Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

