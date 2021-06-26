Online Tutoring Services Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Online Tutoring Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Online Tutoring Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Online Tutoring Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Tutor.com Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

TutaPoint.com LLC

ArborBridge Inc.

Zovio Inc.

Pearson Plc

Chegg Inc.

BenchPrep

Graham Holdings Co.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Online Tutoring Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Test Preparation Service

Subject Tutoring Service

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Online Tutoring Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Higher Education Institutes

K-12 Schools

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Online Tutoring Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Online Tutoring Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Online Tutoring Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Tutoring Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Online Tutoring Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Online Tutoring Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Online Tutoring Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Online Tutoring Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Online Tutoring Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Online Tutoring Services

3.3 Online Tutoring Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Online Tutoring Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Online Tutoring Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Online Tutoring Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Online Tutoring Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Online Tutoring Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Online Tutoring Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Online Tutoring Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Online Tutoring Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Online Tutoring Services Value and Growth Rate of Test Preparation Service

4.3.2 Global Online Tutoring Services Value and Growth Rate of Subject Tutoring Service

4.4 Global Online Tutoring Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Online Tutoring Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Online Tutoring Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Online Tutoring Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Online Tutoring Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Higher Education Institutes (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Online Tutoring Services Consumption and Growth Rate of K-12 Schools (2015-2020)

6 Global Online Tutoring Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Online Tutoring Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Online Tutoring Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Online Tutoring Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Online Tutoring Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Online Tutoring Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Online Tutoring Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Online Tutoring Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Online Tutoring Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Online Tutoring Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Online Tutoring Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Online Tutoring Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Online Tutoring Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Online Tutoring Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Online Tutoring Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Online Tutoring Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Online Tutoring Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Online Tutoring Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Online Tutoring Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Online Tutoring Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Online Tutoring Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Online Tutoring Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Online Tutoring Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Online Tutoring Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Online Tutoring Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Online Tutoring Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.……continued

