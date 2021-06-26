Video Game Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Video Game industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Video Game market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Video Game market covered in Chapter 12:

Valve

Heroes

Gearbox

Microsoft

Offworld Trading Company

Supermassive

Simunomics

Square Enix’s

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Video Game market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Action

Shooter

Sports

Adventure

Strategy

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Video Game market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

PC

Connected TV

Tablet

Smartphone

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Video Game Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Video Game

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Video Game industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Video Game Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Video Game Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Video Game Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Video Game Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Video Game Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Video Game Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Video Game

3.3 Video Game Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Video Game

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Video Game

3.4 Market Distributors of Video Game

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Video Game Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Video Game Market, by Type

4.1 Global Video Game Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Video Game Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Video Game Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Video Game Value and Growth Rate of Action

4.3.2 Global Video Game Value and Growth Rate of Shooter

4.3.3 Global Video Game Value and Growth Rate of Sports

4.3.4 Global Video Game Value and Growth Rate of Adventure

4.3.5 Global Video Game Value and Growth Rate of Strategy

4.4 Global Video Game Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Video Game Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Video Game Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Video Game Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Video Game Consumption and Growth Rate of PC (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Video Game Consumption and Growth Rate of Connected TV (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Video Game Consumption and Growth Rate of Tablet (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Video Game Consumption and Growth Rate of Smartphone (2015-2020)

6 Global Video Game Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Video Game Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Video Game Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Video Game Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Video Game Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Video Game Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Video Game Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Video Game Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Video Game Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

