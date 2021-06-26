Distributed Power Generation Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Distributed Power Generation industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Distributed Power Generation market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Distributed Power Generation market covered in Chapter 12:

Ballard Power Systems

Bloom Energy

Sharp Corporation

Ansaldo Energia

JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd

Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd

General Electric Energy LLC

Yingli Green Energy

Capstone Turbine

Ingersoll-Rand plc

UTC Power LLC

Siemens AG

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Distributed Power Generation market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Fuel Cell

Micro Turbine

Solar PV

Combined Heat & Power

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Distributed Power Generation market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Distributed Power Generation Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Distributed Power Generation

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Distributed Power Generation industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Distributed Power Generation Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Distributed Power Generation Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Distributed Power Generation Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Distributed Power Generation Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Distributed Power Generation Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Distributed Power Generation Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Distributed Power Generation

3.3 Distributed Power Generation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Distributed Power Generation

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Distributed Power Generation

3.4 Market Distributors of Distributed Power Generation

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Distributed Power Generation Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……Continuned

