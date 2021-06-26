Mobile Phone Insurance Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report forecast for 2020

Mobile Phone Insurance is defined as an insurance product that covers certain insured events arising in relation to mobile phones. Mobile Phone Insurance exclusively have their primary focus to provide coverage against some kind of damage (loss, theft, physical damage, etc.) of mobile phones.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Mobile Phone Insurance industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Mobile Phone Insurance market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Mobile Phone Insurance market covered in Chapter 12:

Better Buy Insurance

Row.co.uk

CoverCloud

AXA

Trusted Insurances

Apple

Money.co.uk

Gadget Cover

GoCompare

Assurant

AmTrust

Aviva

Loveit Coverit Premium

Chubb (ACE)

Allianz Insurance

Debenhams

Insurance2Go

Asurion

Hollard Group

SoftBank

AIG

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Mobile Phone Insurance market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Wireless Carrier

OEM-Provided

Banks In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Mobile Phone Insurance market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Physical Damage

Theft & Loss

Others Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Mobile Phone Insurance Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Mobile Phone Insurance

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Mobile Phone Insurance industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mobile Phone Insurance Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Mobile Phone Insurance Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Mobile Phone Insurance

3.3 Mobile Phone Insurance Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Mobile Phone Insurance

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Mobile Phone Insurance

3.4 Market Distributors of Mobile Phone Insurance

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Mobile Phone Insurance Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market, by Type

4.1 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Wireless Carrier

4.3.2 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Value and Growth Rate of OEM-Provided

4.3.3 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Banks

4.4 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

