Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

A contract research organization (CRO) is a company that provides support to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in the form of research services outsourced on a contract basis. A CRO may provide such services as biopharmaceutical development, biologic assay development, commercialization, preclinical research, clinical research, clinical trials management, and pharmacovigilance.

The Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services market covered in Chapter 12:

EVOTEC AG

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LABCORP)

SGS SA

Syneos Health Inc

Envigo

ICON PLC

PAREXEL International Corporation

WuXi AppTec

Eurofins Scientific

PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.

EPS INTERNATIONAL

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Protein Production & Purification Service

Antibody Production & Development Service

Transient Transfection CRO Service

Molecular Biology Service

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institutes

Research Institutes

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services

3.3 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Value and Growth Rate of Protein Production & Purification Service

4.3.2 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Value and Growth Rate of Antibody Production & Development Service

4.3.3 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Value and Growth Rate of Transient Transfection CRO Service

4.3.4 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Value and Growth Rate of Molecular Biology Service

4.4 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Academic Institutes (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Research Institutes (2015-2020)

6 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

