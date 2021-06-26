Fraud Analytics Software IndustryJune 2021 Global Market Research Report 2026

Fraud can be defined as an illegal activity that is intentional and uses misrepresentation to produce a financial gain to an individual or an organization. Fraud analytics helps in analyzing various forms of stored data and gathered information and in converting them to actionable insights, thereby to detect fraud and take necessary actions required.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Fraud Analytics Software industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Fraud Analytics Software market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Fraud Analytics Software market covered in Chapter 12:

Experian

DXC Technology

Fair Issac

SAP

NICE Systems

BAE Systems

ACI Worldwide

LexisNexis

SAS Institute

Dell EMC

FICO

Fiserv

Oracle

ThreatMetrix

IBM

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Fraud Analytics Software market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Predictive Analytics Software

Customer Analytics Software

Social Media Analytics Software

Big Data Analytics Software

Behavioral Analytics Software

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Fraud Analytics Software market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Telecommunication

Government/Public sector

Healthcare

Real Estate

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Fraud Analytics Software Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Fraud Analytics Software

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Fraud Analytics Software industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fraud Analytics Software Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fraud Analytics Software Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Fraud Analytics Software Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Fraud Analytics Software

3.3 Fraud Analytics Software Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fraud Analytics Software

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Fraud Analytics Software

3.4 Market Distributors of Fraud Analytics Software

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Fraud Analytics Software Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Fraud Analytics Software Market, by Type

4.1 Global Fraud Analytics Software Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fraud Analytics Software Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Fraud Analytics Software Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Fraud Analytics Software Value and Growth Rate of Predictive Analytics Software

4.3.2 Global Fraud Analytics Software Value and Growth Rate of Customer Analytics Software

4.3.3 Global Fraud Analytics Software Value and Growth Rate of Social Media Analytics Software

4.3.4 Global Fraud Analytics Software Value and Growth Rate of Big Data Analytics Software

4.3.5 Global Fraud Analytics Software Value and Growth Rate of Behavioral Analytics Software

4.4 Global Fraud Analytics Software Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Fraud Analytics Software Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Fraud Analytics Software Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Fraud Analytics Software Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Fraud Analytics Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecommunication (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Fraud Analytics Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Government/Public sector (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Fraud Analytics Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Fraud Analytics Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Real Estate (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Fraud Analytics Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy and Power (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Fraud Analytics Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Fraud Analytics Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Fraud Analytics Software Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Fraud Analytics Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Fraud Analytics Software Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Fraud Analytics Software Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Fraud Analytics Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Fraud Analytics Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Fraud Analytics Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Fraud Analytics Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Fraud Analytics Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

