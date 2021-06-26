Eas Antennas Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

An electronic article surveillance (EAS) system is an anti-theft technology that prevents employee theft and shoplifting from retail stores and shops. Small security tags, which are applied to high-value merchandise, warn retailers when shoplifters try to take items through EAS antennas at exit doors. EAS systems provide good security against casual theft. Shoplifters are not familiar with these systems and their mechanisms.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Eas Antennas industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Eas Antennas market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Eas Antennas market covered in Chapter 12:

Nedap

TAG Company

Hangzhou Century

Checkpoint Systems

WG Security Products

Ketec

Tyco Sensormatic

Gunnebo Gateway

GLOVE TECHNOLOGIES

GEIPL – Barcode & RFID

Agon Systems

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Eas Antennas market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

AM Antennas

RF Antennas

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Eas Antennas market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Apparel and Fashion Accessories

Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

Supermarket and Large Grocery Stores

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Eas Antennas Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Eas Antennas

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Eas Antennas industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Eas Antennas Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Eas Antennas Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Eas Antennas Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Eas Antennas Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Eas Antennas Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Eas Antennas Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Eas Antennas

3.3 Eas Antennas Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Eas Antennas

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Eas Antennas

3.4 Market Distributors of Eas Antennas

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Eas Antennas Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Eas Antennas Market, by Type

4.1 Global Eas Antennas Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Eas Antennas Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Eas Antennas Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Eas Antennas Value and Growth Rate of AM Antennas

4.3.2 Global Eas Antennas Value and Growth Rate of RF Antennas

4.3.3 Global Eas Antennas Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Eas Antennas Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Eas Antennas Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Eas Antennas Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Eas Antennas Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Eas Antennas Consumption and Growth Rate of Apparel and Fashion Accessories (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Eas Antennas Consumption and Growth Rate of Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Eas Antennas Consumption and Growth Rate of Supermarket and Large Grocery Stores (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Eas Antennas Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Eas Antennas Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Eas Antennas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Eas Antennas Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Eas Antennas Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Eas Antennas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Eas Antennas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Eas Antennas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Eas Antennas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Eas Antennas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

