Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market covered in Chapter 12:

Texas Instruments Inc.

Microsemi Corporation(Microchip Technology)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

QuickLogic Corporation

Intel Corporation (Altera)

Tabula Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Atmel Corporation(Microchip Technology)

E2V Technologies( Teledyne Technologies International Corp)

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

SRAM-based FPGA

Anti-fuse Based FPGA

Flash-based FPGA

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Industrial

Medical

Audio & Visual

Broadcast

Test & Measurement

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

Table of Content

1 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

3.3 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

3.4 Market Distributors of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Value and Growth Rate of SRAM-based FPGA

4.3.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Value and Growth Rate of Anti-fuse Based FPGA

4.3.3 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Value and Growth Rate of Flash-based FPGA

4.4 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption and Growth Rate of Medical (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption and Growth Rate of Audio & Visual (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption and Growth Rate of Broadcast (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption and Growth Rate of Test & Measurement (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace & Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer Electronics (2015-2020)

5.3.9 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

