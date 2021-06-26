Corporate Workforce Development Training June 2021 US Market Research Report 2025

Corporate workforce development training is the training provided to employees who have joined organizations as freshers or have re-joined a specific job profile in the same organization. This training could be teaching of technical as well as non-technical skills. The learning gap emerges when the knowledge gained in universities and colleges is not enough to help an individual perform at workplaces. The foremost benefit of providing this training is that employees become well-aware of their roles and responsibilities related to the job.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Corporate Workforce Development Training industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Corporate Workforce Development Training market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Corporate Workforce Development Training market covered in Chapter 12:

InfoPro Learning

LearnQuest

Skillsoft

Dale Carnegie Training

CTU

Raytheon

NIIT

Pearson

Eton Institute

GP Strategies

CARA Group

Wilson Learning

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Corporate Workforce Development Training market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Online learning

Instructor-led learning

Blended learning

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Corporate Workforce Development Training market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Corporate Workforce Development Training Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Corporate Workforce Development Training

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Corporate Workforce Development Training industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Corporate Workforce Development Training Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Corporate Workforce Development Training Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Corporate Workforce Development Training

3.3 Corporate Workforce Development Training Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Corporate Workforce Development Training

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Corporate Workforce Development Training

3.4 Market Distributors of Corporate Workforce Development Training

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Corporate Workforce Development Training Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Market, by Type

4.1 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Value and Growth Rate of Online learning

4.3.2 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Value and Growth Rate of Instructor-led learning

4.3.3 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Value and Growth Rate of Blended learning

4.4 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Corporate Workforce Development Training Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Consumption and Growth Rate of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Corporate Workforce Development Training Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2015-2020)

…continued

