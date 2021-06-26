COVID-19 Outbreak-Cargo Transportation Insurance Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020-2026

Cargo transportation insurance mainly includes the loss of insurance goods and compensation for related expenses caused by natural disasters and transportation accidents.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Cargo Transportation Insurance industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Cargo Transportation Insurance market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Cargo Transportation Insurance market covered in Chapter 12:

Munich Re

Marsh

TIBA

Chubb

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Peoples Insurance Agency

Arthur J. Gallagher

Halk Sigorta

Swiss Re

Gard

XL Group Public Limited

Atrium

Aon

Travelers Insurance

Integro Group

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance

Tokio Marine Holdings

Liberty Insurance Limited

Zurich Insurance

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance

Thomas Miller

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance

AGCS

AIG

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Cargo Transportation Insurance market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Rail Cargo Insurance

Ship Cargo Insurance

Air Cargo Insurance

Truck Cargo Insurance

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Cargo Transportation Insurance market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Land

Marine

Aviation

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Cargo Transportation Insurance Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Cargo Transportation Insurance

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Cargo Transportation Insurance industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cargo Transportation Insurance Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Cargo Transportation Insurance Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Cargo Transportation Insurance

3.3 Cargo Transportation Insurance Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cargo Transportation Insurance

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Cargo Transportation Insurance

3.4 Market Distributors of Cargo Transportation Insurance

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Cargo Transportation Insurance Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Market, by Type

4.1 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Rail Cargo Insurance

4.3.2 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Ship Cargo Insurance

4.3.3 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Air Cargo Insurance

4.3.4 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Truck Cargo Insurance

4.4 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Cargo Transportation Insurance Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate of Land (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate of Marine (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate of Aviation (2015-2020)

6 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Cargo Transportation Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Cargo Transportation Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Cargo Transportation Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Cargo Transportation Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Cargo Transportation Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

