COVID-19 Outbreak-Legal AI Software Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Legal AI Software industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Legal AI Software market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Legal AI Software market covered in Chapter 12:

LexisNexis

Lawgeex

Thomson Reuters

iManage

IBM

Neota Logic

Ey Riverview Law

Nalanda Technology

Rradar

Pensieve

Legalsifter

Ross Intelligence

Casetext

Opentext

Luminance

Veritone

Everlaw

Klarity

Omni Software Systems

Cognitiv+

Kira

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Legal AI Software market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Solutions

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Legal AI Software market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Case Prediction

Compliance

Contract Management

Ediscovery

Legal Research

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Legal AI Software Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Legal AI Software

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Legal AI Software industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Legal AI Software Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Legal AI Software Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Legal AI Software Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Legal AI Software Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Legal AI Software Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Legal AI Software Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Legal AI Software

3.3 Legal AI Software Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Legal AI Software

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Legal AI Software

3.4 Market Distributors of Legal AI Software

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Legal AI Software Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Legal AI Software Market, by Type

4.1 Global Legal AI Software Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Legal AI Software Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Legal AI Software Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Legal AI Software Value and Growth Rate of Solutions

4.3.2 Global Legal AI Software Value and Growth Rate of Services

4.4 Global Legal AI Software Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Legal AI Software Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Legal AI Software Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Legal AI Software Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Legal AI Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Case Prediction (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Legal AI Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Compliance (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Legal AI Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Contract Management (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Legal AI Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Ediscovery (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Legal AI Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Legal Research (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Legal AI Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Legal AI Software Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Legal AI Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Legal AI Software Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Legal AI Software Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Legal AI Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Legal AI Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Legal AI Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Legal AI Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Legal AI Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

