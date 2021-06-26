COVID-19 Outbreak- Document Outsourcing Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020-2026

Document Outsourcing is a specialised area of Business Process Outsourcing involving the Outsourcing of Document Processing, to a third-party service provider that is a specialist in that area. Document Processing involves the conversion of typed and handwritten text on paper-based & electronic documents (e.g. scanned image of a document) into electronic information utilising one of, or a combination of, Intelligent Character Recognition (ICR), Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and experienced Data Entry Clerks.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Document Outsourcing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Document Outsourcing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Document Outsourcing market covered in Chapter 12:

Cortado

Ricoh

Hyland

Cirrato

Konica Minolta

ABBYY

American Reprographic Company (ARC) Document Solutions

Accenture

HP

Canon

Swiss Post

Xerox

Lexmark International

Levi Ray and Shoup

Toshiba

Epson

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Document Outsourcing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Onsite Contracted Services

Statement Printing Services

DPO (Document Process Outsourcing) Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Document Outsourcing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Healthcare

Financial Services

Insurance

Retail/ Wholesale

Manufacturing

Telecom & Utilities

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Document Outsourcing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Document Outsourcing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Document Outsourcing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Document Outsourcing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Document Outsourcing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Document Outsourcing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Document Outsourcing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Document Outsourcing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Document Outsourcing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Document Outsourcing

3.3 Document Outsourcing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Document Outsourcing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Document Outsourcing

3.4 Market Distributors of Document Outsourcing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Document Outsourcing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Document Outsourcing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Document Outsourcing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Document Outsourcing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Document Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Document Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate of Onsite Contracted Services

4.3.2 Global Document Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate of Statement Printing Services

4.3.3 Global Document Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate of DPO (Document Process Outsourcing) Services

4.4 Global Document Outsourcing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Document Outsourcing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Document Outsourcing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Document Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Document Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Document Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Financial Services (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Document Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Insurance (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Document Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail/ Wholesale (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Document Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Document Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom & Utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Document Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Document Outsourcing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Document Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Document Outsourcing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Document Outsourcing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Document Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Document Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Document Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Document Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Document Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

