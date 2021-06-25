Fibre-Optic Gyroscope Market Key Players: Northrop Grumman, KVH Industries,Safran , Honeywell ,Kearfott , AVIC

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Fibre-Optic Gyroscope will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Fibre-Optic Gyroscope market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 571.3 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Fibre-Optic Gyroscope market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 677.6 million by 2026.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

– Northrop Grumman

– KVH Industries

– Safran

– Honeywell

– Kearfott

– AVIC

– Optolink

– iXblue

– L3 Harris

– Fizoptika CJSC

– JAE

– Emcore

– Civitanavi

– Mitsubishi Precision

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fibre-Optic Gyroscope market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

– Single-Axis

– Multi-Axis

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

– Defence

– Aviation and Space

– Ship and Submarine

– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries