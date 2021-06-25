E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Market Key Players – Owens Corning ,Jushi Group , Taishan Fiberglass(Sinoma) , Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) , Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 6215.8 million in 2020. Over the next five years the E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7609.3 million by 2026.

E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Market research report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of a market research report which helps businesses decide upon the strategies by comparing them with the competitors. This E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Market report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges and opportunities in the market. In this era of globalization, the whole world is the marketplace and hence businesses seek to adopt a global market research report.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

– Owens Corning

– Jushi Group

– Taishan Fiberglass(Sinoma)

– Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

– Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

– Nittobo

– Johns Mansville

– Taiwan Glass Group

– Nippon Electric Glass

– AGY Holding Corp

– Binani-3B

– Sichuan Weibo New Material Group

– Valmiera Glass Group

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

– Fiber Yarn

– Fiber Roving

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

– Electro and Electronics

– Transport

– Construction

– Industrial

– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

