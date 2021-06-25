Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market Key Players: General Dynamics ,Sturm, Ruger & Co. , NORINCO GROUP , Smith & Wesson ,Glock Ges. m.b.H. ,FN Herstal

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 17030 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) market will register a -0.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 16750 million by 2026.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

– General Dynamics

– Sturm, Ruger & Co.

– NORINCO GROUP

– Smith & Wesson

– Glock Ges. m.b.H.

– FN Herstal

– Ordnance Factory Board (OFB)

– Beretta S.p.A.

– Colt’s Manufacturing

– Taurus

– IMBEL

– ?eská Zbrojovka (CZUB)

– Heckler & Koch

– Israel Weapon Industries (IWI)

– Olin Corporation

– O.F. Mossberg & Sons

– SSS Defence

The Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market document encompasses a thorough study of the current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. To formulate this report, detailed market analysis has been performed with inputs from industry experts. Depending on the client’s demand, a huge amount of business, product and market-related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. All of these features are strictly applied while building this Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market research report for a client. It gives an explanation about various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

– Small Arms

– Light Weapons

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

– Military

– Law Enforcement

– Civilian

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

