Online Pureplays in UK Clothing and Footwear Market Report-Visitor share, purchaser share and conversion

The Online Pureplays in the UK Clothing & Footwear 2019-2024 report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Channels series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the online pureplays in the UK clothing & footwear market. The report analyses the market, the main trends, and consumer attitudes of the channel.

The online pureplays clothing & footwear market is set to increase by £3.0bn between 2019 and 2024, to reach £8.7bn, driven by significant growth of the biggest players in the market – ASOS and Amazon.

Despite a number of new players entering the market, there is still opportunity for retailers targeting underserved over 35 year old females and men as a number of players with a core customer base of over 35s are losing share.

– The online clothing & footwear market is forecast to rise by 27.7% out to 2024 as online pureplays continue to outperform the market and multichannel retailers online sales grow at the expense of their offline sales.

– PrettyLittleThings market share has grown significantly as it has far outperformed of the market, rising to be the second biggest player in the online pureplays in clothing & footwear womenswear market.

– Young females are the most common shoppers of online pureplays as they have grown up with the Internet, online shopping, owning smartphones and fast fashion being the norm.

Table of Contents in this Report-

THE HOT ISSUES

Market drivers and inhibitors

Main issues in online pureplays in clothing & footwear

Excessive discounting to hinder long-term growth

Consolidation driving up shopper expectations

Sustainability poses a real threat to fastfashion

Marketing spend is essential for online pureplays

Strategies for success

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Definition and methodology

Headlines

Online clothing & footwear market size

Online share of total clothing & footwear market

Online clothing & footwear spend per head

Online pureplays in clothing & footwear market size

Multichannel players in online clothing & footwear market size

Growth rates by channel

Online pureplays’ share of the UK clothing & footwear market and online clothing & footwear market

Online pureplays in clothing & footwear market size: womenswear

Online pureplays in clothing & footwear market size: menswear

WHO PEOPLE SHOP WITH

Headlines

Market positioning chart

Market shares of top eight players

Five year growth of top eight players

Market shares of top eight players: womenswear

Market shares of top eight players: menswear

Anticipated changes in share of top eight players

Five year market shares of top eight players

Comparative metrics

Visitor share, purchaser share and conversion

Retailer profile: ASOS

Retailer profile: Amazon

Retailer profile: Very.co.uk

Retailer profile: boohoo.com

Retailer profile: PrettyLittleThing

Retailer profile: Zalando

Retailer profile: Jacamo

Retailers to watch

HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP

Headlines

Who shops

Who visits: penetration

Who shops: penetration

Who visits: profile

Who shops: profile

Who shops: ASOS profile

Who shops: Amazon profile

Who shops: Very.co.uk profile

Who shops: PrettyLittleThing profile

Who shops: boohoo.com profile

The shopper journey

Device penetration

Time spent browsing before purchasing

Preferred delivery method

Satisfaction of shoppers

Shopper motivations

Drivers of online shopping

Subscriptions to non-food deilvery saver schemes

Features of online clothing & footwear pureplays

METHODOLOGY

What is included

and more…