Online Pureplays in UK Clothing and Footwear Market Report-Visitor share, purchaser share and conversion

The Online Pureplays in the UK Clothing & Footwear 2019-2024 report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Channels series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the online pureplays in the UK clothing & footwear market. The report analyses the market, the main trends, and consumer attitudes of the channel.
The online pureplays clothing & footwear market is set to increase by £3.0bn between 2019 and 2024, to reach £8.7bn, driven by significant growth of the biggest players in the market – ASOS and Amazon.
Despite a number of new players entering the market, there is still opportunity for retailers targeting underserved over 35 year old females and men as a number of players with a core customer base of over 35s are losing share.
Scope of this Report-
– The online clothing & footwear market is forecast to rise by 27.7% out to 2024 as online pureplays continue to outperform the market and multichannel retailers online sales grow at the expense of their offline sales.
– PrettyLittleThings market share has grown significantly as it has far outperformed of the market, rising to be the second biggest player in the online pureplays in clothing & footwear womenswear market.
– Young females are the most common shoppers of online pureplays as they have grown up with the Internet, online shopping, owning smartphones and fast fashion being the norm.
Table of Contents in this Report-
THE HOT ISSUES
Market drivers and inhibitors
Main issues in online pureplays in clothing & footwear
Excessive discounting to hinder long-term growth
Consolidation driving up shopper expectations
Sustainability poses a real threat to fastfashion
Marketing spend is essential for online pureplays
Strategies for success
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
Definition and methodology
Headlines
Online clothing & footwear market size
Online share of total clothing & footwear market
Online clothing & footwear spend per head
Online pureplays in clothing & footwear market size
Multichannel players in online clothing & footwear market size
Growth rates by channel
Online pureplays’ share of the UK clothing & footwear market and online clothing & footwear market
Online pureplays in clothing & footwear market size: womenswear
Online pureplays in clothing & footwear market size: menswear
WHO PEOPLE SHOP WITH
Headlines
Market positioning chart
Market shares of top eight players
Five year growth of top eight players
Market shares of top eight players: womenswear
Market shares of top eight players: menswear
Anticipated changes in share of top eight players
Five year market shares of top eight players
Comparative metrics
Visitor share, purchaser share and conversion
Retailer profile: ASOS
Retailer profile: Amazon
Retailer profile: Very.co.uk
Retailer profile: boohoo.com
Retailer profile: PrettyLittleThing
Retailer profile: Zalando
Retailer profile: Jacamo
Retailers to watch
HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP
Headlines
Who shops
Who visits: penetration
Who shops: penetration
Who visits: profile
Who shops: profile
Who shops: ASOS profile
Who shops: Amazon profile
Who shops: Very.co.uk profile
Who shops: PrettyLittleThing profile
Who shops: boohoo.com profile
The shopper journey
Device penetration
Time spent browsing before purchasing
Preferred delivery method
Satisfaction of shoppers
Shopper motivations
Drivers of online shopping
Subscriptions to non-food deilvery saver schemes
Features of online clothing & footwear pureplays
METHODOLOGY
What is included
