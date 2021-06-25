Blood Purification Equipment Market Report- In-depth Analysis with Strong Application Scope from 2021 to 2028

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Blood Purification Equipment Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Blood Purification Equipment Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Blood Purification Equipment Market.

Download FREE PDF sample of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2826322

Blood Purification Equipment Market Top Companies and Product Overview 20

Accel Diagnostics LLC

Aethlon Medical Inc

Asahi Kasei Medical Co Ltd

Boston Children’s Hospital

Cerus Corp

Chemofilter Inc (Inactive)

and more..

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Blood Purification Equipment pipeline products.

Scope of the Report-

– Extensive coverage of the Blood Purification Equipment under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Blood Purification Equipment and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2826322

Reasons to buy this Report-

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Blood Purification Equipment under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables 6

1.2 List of Figures 9

2 Introduction 10

2.1 Blood Purification Equipment Overview 10

3 Products under Development 11

3.1 Blood Purification Equipment – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 11

3.2 Blood Purification Equipment – Pipeline Products by Territory 12

3.3 Blood Purification Equipment – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path 14

3.4 Blood Purification Equipment – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date 15

3.5 Blood Purification Equipment – Ongoing Clinical Trials 16

4 Blood Purification Equipment – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies 17

4.1 Blood Purification Equipment Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 17

4.2 Blood Purification Equipment – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 18

5 Blood Purification Equipment Companies and Product Overview 20

5.1 Accel Diagnostics LLC Company Overview 20

5.1.1 Accel Diagnostics LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 20

5.2 Aethlon Medical Inc Company Overview 21

5.2.1 Aethlon Medical Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 21

5.3 Asahi Kasei Medical Co Ltd Company Overview 25

5.3.1 Asahi Kasei Medical Co Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 25

5.4 Boston Children’s Hospital Company Overview 26

5.4.1 Boston Children’s Hospital Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 26

5.5 Cerus Corp Company Overview 27

5.5.1 Cerus Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 27

5.6 Chemofilter Inc (Inactive) Company Overview 34

5.6.1 Chemofilter Inc (Inactive) Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 34

5.7 Cook Regentec LLC Company Overview 36

5.7.1 Cook Regentec LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 36

5.8 CytoSorbents Corp Company Overview 39

5.8.1 CytoSorbents Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 39

5.9 Delcath Systems Inc Company Overview 54

5.9.1 Delcath Systems Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 54

5.10 EBO2 Inc Company Overview 59

5.10.1 EBO2 Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 59

5.11 Ex Vivo Dynamics Inc Company Overview 60

5.11.1 Ex Vivo Dynamics Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 60

5.12 Good SIRS Company Overview 61

5.12.1 Good SIRS Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 61

5.13 HemoTune AG Company Overview 62

5.13.1 HemoTune AG Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 62

5.14 Immunicom Inc Company Overview 63

5.14.1 Immunicom Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 63

5.15 McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine Company Overview 68

5.15.1 McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 68

5.16 MediSieve Ltd Company Overview 69

5.16.1 MediSieve Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 69

5.17 Nipro Corp Company Overview 73

5.17.1 Nipro Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 73

5.18 Nonwovens Innovation & Research Institute Ltd Company Overview 74

5.18.1 Nonwovens Innovation & Research Institute Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 74

5.19 NxStage Medical Inc Company Overview 75

5.19.1 NxStage Medical Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 75

5.20 Opsonix Inc Company Overview 76

5.20.1 Opsonix Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 76

5.21 Path Ex Inc Company Overview 77

5.21.1 Path Ex Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 77

5.22 ProSorp BioTech Inc Company Overview 78

5.22.1 ProSorp BioTech Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 78

5.23 Spectral Medical Inc Company Overview 79

5.23.1 Spectral Medical Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 79

5.24 Toray Medical Co Ltd Company Overview 82

5.24.1 Toray Medical Co Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 82

5.25 Zata Pharmaceuticals Inc Company Overview 83

5.25.1 Zata Pharmaceuticals Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 83

6 Blood Purification Equipment- Recent Developments 86

6.1 Nov 25, 2019: CytoSorbents changes Contract Research Organizations and temporarily pauses enrollment in REFRESH 2-AKI Study 86

6.2 Nov 19, 2019: Medtronic reports second quarter financial results for the year 2019 86

6.3 Nov 14, 2019: Medtronic highlights leadership in inclusion, diversity, and equity in 2019 integrated performance report 88

6.4 Nov 06, 2019: Dr. Eric Mortensen to leave CytoSorbents at year end 89

6.5 Nov 05, 2019: CytoSorbents reports third quarter 2019 financial results 90

7 Appendix 199

7.1 Methodology 199

and more..