ROBO-ADVICE MARKET REPORT- SEGMENTS BY APPLICATION ANALYSIS, END USERS, REGIONS AND FORECAST TO 2022

This report analyzes the impact of robo-advice on financial services, with a focus on the prospects of different types of robo-advice in wealth management. It discusses technology trends, strategic trends, regulatory trends, and consumer trends in detail. The report also provides insights on optimization of the industry and the value chain through robo-advice. In addition, it covers the different types of provider entering the robo-advice market.

The market for direct-to-consumer robo-advice is crowded and ripe for acquisition, with many players pivoting to B2B. But the idea that robo-advice has failed is a misnomer. The tech and consumer mega-trends driving digitization are much bigger than any one robo-advisor – and they are irreversible. The question is how thatll play out in the wealth space.

At the HNW end, wealth is a very human business. Change has been slow, but digital modules (or pieces of robo) are automating menial tasks and empowering advisors to have more high-value, high-impact interactions across a much larger book of clients. Incumbents are even white-labeling proven digital tools to independent advisors.

At the mass affluent end, the economics of that business make digital the only viable distribution model. This segment – soon to inherit vast wealth and already managing most of their lives through digital – represent the next generation of HNW individuals, and incumbents that are under-invested in digital today risk becoming less relevant to key decision-makers.

Scope of the Report-

– For HNW individuals, digital change has been slower, more contested, and patchier than elsewhere in financial services.

– Social media has improved the research process both for individual financial advisors and for assessing robo performance.

– As digital tools become more important across various parts of the value chain, providers are transitioning slowly towards cloud-native, API micro-services.

– Investment advice is a heavily regulated part of financial services, with specific processes and procedures governing transparency, suitability of advice, and eligibility.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Understand the evolving robo-advice market and increasing digitalization in the wealth space.

– Identify the key trends driving robo-advice.

– Receive detailed insights related to changes in different aspects of the value chain.

– Understand the changing market by learning about different providers entering the robo-advice space.

Table of Contents in this Report-

