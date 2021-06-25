MALAYSIA RETAIL BANKING MARKET MARKET REPORT- GROWTH RATE, REVENUE STATUS, SIZE, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, SEGMENTATION AND REGIONAL OVERVIEW

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Malaysia Retail Banking Market Market,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. Malaysia Retail Banking Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Malaysia Retail Banking Market Market.

“Malaysia Retail Banking Market Market”, report identifies the macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that impact upon the Malaysian retail banking market. It provides insight into the outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages; net changes in market share across all four product areas; and overall financial performance, including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

The retail deposits and mortgage markets in Malaysia reported strong growth during 2013-17, but are expected to decelerate in the next five years. The credit card and personal loan markets recorded moderate growth during 2013-17 and are expected to slightly improve over the next five-year period. Malaysian banks are less profitable than their peers in Indonesia and Thailand – and their operating efficiency is decreasing.

Scope of the Malaysia Retail Banking Market Report:

– Among the top banks in the Malaysian retail deposits market, Maybank saw its market share decline the most in 2017.

– Affin Bank outperformed the top banks with the highest annual growth rate in credit card balances in 2017.

– Mortgage balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 6.3% over 2018-22.

Reasons to buy the Malaysia Retail Banking Market Report:

– Identify factors affecting growth prospects across the deposit, credit card, personal loan, and mortgage markets.

– Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

– Assess the financial performance of competitors.

