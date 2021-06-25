HONG KONG RETAIL BANKING MARKET REPORT- TRENDS, BUSINESS COMPETITORS, AND FACING CHALLENGES TILL 2026

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Hong Kong Retail Banking Market,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. Hong Kong Retail Banking Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Hong Kong Retail Banking Market.

Download a FREE PDF Sample of Hong Kong Retail Banking Market Research Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2053772

“Hong Kong Retail Banking Market”, report identifies the macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that impact upon the Hong Kong retail banking market. The personal loan and retail deposits markets in Hong Kong reported strong growth during 2013-17, but are expected to decelerate going forward. The credit card market is expected to show moderate growth during 2018-22 compared with the preceding five-year period, while the mortgage market is expected to decline slightly. Hong Kong banks are the most profitable when compared with their peers in China and Singapore. Their operating efficiency is also higher.

It provides insight into –

– The outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.

– Net changes in market share across all four product areas.

– Overall financial performance including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

Scope of the Hong Kong Retail Banking Market Report:

Among the top banks in the retail deposits market, HSBC lost the most market share over 2013-17, Public Bank outperformed the top banks with the highest annual growth rate in personal loan balances in 2017, Credit card balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 2.9% over 2018-22.

Reasons to buy the Hong Kong Retail Banking Market Report:

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across the deposit, credit card, personal loan, and mortgage markets, Track competitor gains and losses in market share, Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Get Discount on Hong Kong Retail Banking Market Research Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2053772

Table of Contents in the Hong Kong Retail Banking Market Report:

Macroeconomic Overview

Retail Deposits

Credit Cards

Personal Loans

Mortgages

Financial Ratios Market Average

Competitor Financial Performance

Appendix