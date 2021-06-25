ATIS Market to Derive Growth from the Efforts put in by Travel and Tourism Departments for Integrating Automated Systems, saysFortune Business Insights™

Market Overview

The global advanced traveller information system market will derive growth from the rise of tourism and travel industries across the globe. The ability of ATIS to simplify travel journeys will lead to a wider adoption across the world. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Advanced Traveller Information System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Route Guidance Systems, Transit Information Systems), By Travel Mode (Uni-modal ATIS, Multi-modal ATIS), By Application (Operator specific ATIS, Region-specific ATIS, Independent ATIS) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will rise at a considerable pace during the forecast period driven by recent technological advancements.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. The rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. Due to travel bans, manufacturing plants have been shut down and the companies are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

An advanced traveller information system (ATIS) is an encompassment of computer and communication technologies that are used to provide real-time information to the users. These systems are used to make better decisions with regard to travel plans and modes and essentially improve the quality of the journey. An ATIS informs the driver about road conditions, traffic congestions, and expected travel times. This way, the driver can chose from a list of alternative roads that is also provided by the ATIS. Technological advancements have played a huge part in the growth of the overall market in recent years and ongoing investments in product innovations will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years as well. The presence of several large scale companies will provide impetus to market growth.

Company Mergers are an Increasing Trend among Major Companies

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. It is observed that increasing number of company mergers and collaborations have made the highest impact on the growth of the market. Accounting to the rising demand for improved tourism services across the world, these organizations are collaborating with tech companies for developing efficient products and services associated with ATIS. In 2018, the Société du Grand Paris announced that it has awarded a contract to the Siemens Mobility and Thales consortium for the development of new ATIS. The companies will be developing an automated train control system based on the wireless communications train control (CBTC). The system will be a fully automated technology that will help passengers derive a detailed information about the train and metro systems in this region.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Improving Dietary Habits will Lead to a Wider Product Adoption

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The efforts put in to implement devices that will ensure road safety will create several growth opportunities for the companies in the market. The integration of systems aimed at minimizing traffic will bode well for the growth of the regional market. The market in Europe will also witness considerable growth owing to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles integrated with ATIS in numerous countries across the region.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Garmin Ltd.

Kapsch TrafficCom

Tomtom International

Q-Free ASA

Efkon Gmb

Denso Corporation

Flir Systems

Cubic Corporation

Iteris Inc

Industry Developments:

November 2017: Kapsch TrafficComannounced that it has bagged a contract from theMadrid City Council (Spain) to implement an intelligent mobility system. This system will help identify real-time traffic developments for all modes of transportation and provide effective solutions.

December 2018: Siemens Mobility announced that it has been commissioned by German state capital Wiesbaden to implement the Digitalization of Traffic project. This project will possess the ability to record, analyze and process real-time environmental and traffic data that helps in reducing traffic-related emissions.

