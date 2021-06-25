Liquid Roofing Market 2021 Industry Global Trends, Opportunities, Future Plans, Size, Restraining Factors, Development Status, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2027

The global Liquid Roofing market was valued at USD 5473.3 in 2020 and will reach USD 7633.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings is driving the liquid roofing market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market of liquid roofing, in terms of value and volume, with China dominating the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Liquid Roofing Market

The major players in the Liquid Roofing Market include:

BASF

DuPont

Saint-Gobain

3M

Akzonobel

Sika

Kraton Performance Polymers

Gaf Materials

Johns Manville

Kemper System

Further, the report incorporates a total examination of different fragments of the market patterns and factors that are assuming a significant part inside the market. The further report incorporates the general investigation of industry measurements, includes the drivers, development variables, openings, and difficulties through which the effect of those components inside the market is illustrated.

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

PU/Acrylic Hybrids

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Bituminous

Silicone Coatings

On the basis of the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Public Infrastructure

Industrial Facilities

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Liquid Roofing market in important regions such as:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Global Liquid Roofing Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Liquid Roofing Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Frequently Asked Questions in this report :

What is the scope of the report ?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

What are the key segments in the market ?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Region

Which market dynamics affect the business ?

The report gives a point-by-point assessment of the market by featuring data on various perspectives which incorporate drivers, restrictions, openings, and dangers. This data can assist partners with settling on proper choices prior to contributing.

Detailed TOC of Global Liquid Roofing Market Research Report:

1 Liquid Roofing Market Overview

1.1 Liquid Roofing Product Scope

1.2 Liquid Roofing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3 Liquid Roofing Segment by Application

1.4 Liquid Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Liquid Roofing Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Liquid Roofing Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Liquid Roofing Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Liquid Roofing Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Liquid Roofing Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Liquid Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Liquid Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Liquid Roofing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Liquid Roofing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Liquid Roofing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Liquid Roofing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Liquid Roofing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Liquid Roofing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Liquid Roofing Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Liquid Roofing Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Liquid Roofing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Liquid Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Liquid Roofing as of 2020)

3.4 Global Liquid Roofing Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Liquid Roofing Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Liquid Roofing Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Liquid Roofing Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Liquid Roofing Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Liquid Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Liquid Roofing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Liquid Roofing Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Liquid Roofing Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Liquid Roofing Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Liquid Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Liquid Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Liquid Roofing Market Facts & Figures

7 Europe Liquid Roofing Market Facts & Figures

8 China Liquid Roofing Market Facts & Figures

9 Japan Liquid Roofing Market Facts & Figures

10 Southeast Asia Liquid Roofing Market Facts & Figures

11 India Liquid Roofing Market Facts & Figures

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Liquid Roofing Business

13 Liquid Roofing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

15 Market Dynamics

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

Continued….

